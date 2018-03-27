FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -

UPDATE (3/27/18 3:00 PM):

Emergency responders have reopened Route 19 in Fayetteville. It was shut down after a major accident near the Walmart.

According to dispatchers, two people had to be flown from the scene. There were five other taken to local hospitals.

There is no word at this time on the names of those who were involved or the extent of their injuries.

_____

ORIGINAL:

Officials with the Fayette County Emergency Operations Center announced that the southbound lanes of Route 19 were closed on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. That is due to a major accident that happened just after noon near the Walmart in Fayetteville.

Details on the accident are limited at this time. Officials said there are multiple cars involved and that there were injuries. There is no word on the extend of those injuries at this time.

People who are traveling on Route 19 area advised to use caution. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find a different route to the destination until the accident is cleared up.