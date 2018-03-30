Man Arrested After Charging at Trooper & Deputy During Traffic Stop in Roane County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is in jail after charging at a trooper and deputy with a screwdriver during a traffic stop in Roane County.

On Thursday at around 6 p.m., a trooper and a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a red SUV on US-119 near the intersection of Speed Road between Gandeeville and Spencer in Roane County.

During the traffic stop, a blue vehicle pulled alongside of the area of the traffic stop and a male who was in the rear passenger's seat jumped from the vehicle. That man began charging at the deputy and trooper, according to court documents.

The trooper saw the individual charging and commanded the man to stop and get back in his vehicle.

The trooper determined that the male was charging at him with a screwdriver in his right hand.

The man continued to advance at the officers. The trooper was able to secure the screwdriver from the man without incident.

The trooper arrested Jared Craiter, of Pennsylvania, for two counts of assault on a police officer.

Craiter was transported to Central Regional Jail.