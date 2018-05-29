Emergencies

Man Crashes Into Building in Putnam County

Posted: May 29, 2018 11:30 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 12:12 PM EDT

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - A man was lucky to escape without injury after driving his vehicle into a building in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says medical reasons caused the 21-year-old to crash his vehicle into the Metz Law Office building at the Chase Business Park in Hurricane.

The accident happened around 8:00 AM on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018.

The driver was able to escape injury but the building sustained serious damage as a result of the collision.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

