Man Crashes Into Building in Putnam County
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - A man was lucky to escape without injury after driving his vehicle into a building in Putnam County.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says medical reasons caused the 21-year-old to crash his vehicle into the Metz Law Office building at the Chase Business Park in Hurricane.
The accident happened around 8:00 AM on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018.
The driver was able to escape injury but the building sustained serious damage as a result of the collision.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Teen Partially Paralyzed After Shooting
Two People Stabbed in South Charleston
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
