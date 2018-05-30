Marshall Daycare was on lockdown due to Potential Pipe Bomb
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE: 5/29/2018 @ 7 P.M.
Captain Reginald Patterson of the West Virginia State Police says they did not find a fuse on the device, so they do not believe the pipe was explosive. However, they still don't know where it came from.
ORIGINAL:
A Marshall daycare went on lockdown today after a potential pipe bomb was found nearby.
The area is safe now.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial told 13 News a Marshall maintenance worker noticed a small device that looked like a pipe bomb near the 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Dial said Huntington Police responded around 1 PM and found a metal pipe with both ends capped, which could've potentially been a pipe bomb.
HPD notified the West Virginia State Police and a bomb squad safely retrieved the item and plans to destroy it.
An employee at the Marshall Child Development Academy confirmed that Marshall University did instruct them to go on lockdown during the situation, but the daycare opened back up once the area was clear.
Chief Dial says the pipe device could've been explosive, but they don't know at this point.
