One Injured in Huntington Shooting

One person is injured after a shooting in Huntington overnight.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to dispatchers, shots were initially heard in the area of 17th Street and 13th Avenue.

Shortly thereafter, a person with a gunshot wound walked into Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

No names are being released at this time, and no other details are available.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the case.

