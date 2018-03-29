WEATHER ALERTS
One Injured in Huntington Shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Huntington overnight.
The shooting took place around 1 a.m. Thursday.
According to dispatchers, shots were initially heard in the area of 17th Street and 13th Avenue.
Shortly thereafter, a person with a gunshot wound walked into Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
No names are being released at this time, and no other details are available.
The Huntington Police Department is investigating the case.
