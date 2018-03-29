WEATHER ALERTS
One person dead in Roane County house fire
WALTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a fatal fire in Walton this evening.
According to Roane County Dispatchers, it happened just before 7 P.M. Near the Charleston Road area off of U.S. 119.
One person is confirmed dead, and their identity is unknown at this time.
The Walton Volunteer Fire Department are responding.
We have a crew heading to the scene.
Stay with 13 News for the latest information.


