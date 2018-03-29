One person dead in Roane County house fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WALTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a fatal fire in Walton this evening.

According to Roane County Dispatchers, it happened just before 7 P.M. Near the Charleston Road area off of U.S. 119.

One person is confirmed dead, and their identity is unknown at this time.

The Walton Volunteer Fire Department are responding.

