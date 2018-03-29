PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) - UPDATE: 3/29/2018 3:40 P.M.

John Hall pleaded not guilty to the murder of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton in court today.

According to the Pike County Courthouse, he is facing one count of murder, one count of persistent felony offender, one count of receiving stolen property, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hall was indicted for the death of Officer Hamilton after he was found with an apparent gunshot wound near the Hurricane Creek area of March 13th.

He was denied bond in court today.

Hall will reappear in court for pre-trial on May 24th.

UPDATE: 3/15/2018 11:00 P.M.

Kentucky State Police have transported two males to the Pike County Detention Center immediately after escorting Scotty Hamilton. Greg Slone and Michael Slone are being held under charges listed as "1st degree hindering prosecution or apprehension". Greg Slone is also charged with promoting contraband. Troopers are not saying exactly how the two may be involved in the case.

Greg Slone

Michael Slone

UPDATE: 3/152018 8:40 p.m.

John Russell Hall is going to be charged with Murder in the shooting death of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.

Hall's arraignment is scheduled for Friday March 16th, at 1:00 p.m.

UPDATE: 3/15/2018 7:45 p.m.

Our crew on the scene told us that shortly after John Hall was led out, 2 white males were brought out of Post 9 & into KSP cruisers.

Neither would say anything.

No word on the names of the 2 men.

It is unclear at this time of the involvement of these two individuals, if any at all.

UPDATE: 3/15/18 11:55 A.M.

Kentucky State Police say that a person of interest in the murder of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton has been arrested.

At around 11 AM, John Russell Hall was arrested by the Kentucky State Police in the Stoney Brook area of Pike/Floyd Hollow located in the Betsy Layne community of Floyd County.

Hall was arrested without incident.

_____

State Police Search for Perpetrator...

UPDATE: 3/15/18 7:00 A.M.

Police have identified a person of interest in the murder of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.

Police are searching for John Russell Hall, 55, of the 3900 block of Hurricane Road.

He is wanted for questioning in the case involving Officer Hamilton's death, and there is a warrant out for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hall is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Those with information concerning the whereabouts of John Russell Hall are urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

UPDATE: 3/14/18 5:25 P.M.

The funeral arrangements for Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton, who was fatally shot in the line of duty, have been announced.

J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home are handling all of the arrangements.

Two visitations will be held, one on Friday, March 16th at 5 PM, and a second on Saturday, March 17th at the East Kentucky Expo Center from Noon until 9 PM

The funeral service is set for Sunday, March 18th at 1PM at the East Kentucky Expo Center.

Hamilton will be buried at the Pikeville City Cemetery.

Pikeville Police Officer Killed,...

UPDATE: 3/14/18 12:30 P.M.

An officer with Pikeville Police Department was shot to death late Tuesday evening in Pike County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Officer Scotty Hamilton and Trooper Matt Martin were conducting a criminal patrol on Hurricane Creek when they encountered a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Officers spoke with the occupants of a vehicle and assessed the area around a nearby residence for possible subjects on foot.

While canvasing the area Officer Hamilton and Trooper Martin were separated.

Gunshots were fired a short time later within close proximity to the residence. Trooper Martin located Officer Hamilton who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Officer Scotty Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The perpetrator was not located at the scene.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Response Team, and Pikeville P.D. have been actively searching for possible suspects.

Detective Randy Combs with KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team is leading this investigation, along with detectives with KSP Post 9.

ORIGINAL: 3/14/18 3:30 A.M.

A police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty.

According to Pikeville's Public Safety Commissioner, Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Hamilton had been an officer since 2006.

The murder investigation is being conducted by troopers with Kentucky State Police.

Officer Hamilton leaves behind a wife and young child.

Anyone having information about the crime should contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711 or the Pikeville Police Department at 606-437-5111.

Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel and Reporter Tiffney Lopez