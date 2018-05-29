Putnam County begins recovery process after floods

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Residents are trying to restore the damage left behind after massive floods hit the Scott Depot and Teays Valley areas Saturday.

"It was extraordinary," said Betty Deraimo, who has lived in Scott Depot for about 13 years. "It just came down in literally buckets."

People who have lived in the area for decades, like Jim Haggerty, a 42-year resident in Scott Depot, say they've never seen this much flooding. The Poplar Fork Creek and Crooked Creek filled up quickly, catching many people off guard.

"I'm going to say within a half hour's time, we had about 3-4 inches of rain that came down," said Haggerty. "I've seen quite a bit of different times with water and all, but this is about the worst I've ever seen."

Residents didn't even get a full day to recover before more rain hit the already-drenched area on Sunday. But for many residents like Deraimo, the damage was already done. The floods ruined everything that was on the first floor of their home, including their car.

"When I looked at everything, then it hit me," said Deraimo. "Everything we worked for is gone."

Even the U.S. Post Office in Scott Depot flooded and is being cleaned out.

Recovering after a flood is not an easy task. Tim McDaniel, a commercial restoration specialist for Servpro, says there's a lot you have to get rid of, because you never know what contaminants the flood waters can drag into your business or home.

"With flood water, you have a lot more to cut out and tear out and debris, so that's always hard on folks to watch their house be destroyed when something like this comes through," said McDaniel.