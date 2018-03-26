School Bus Mirror Snaps Power Pole, Central City Elementary Closed Due to No Power

By: Joseph Fitzwater

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 08:35 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 01:17 PM EDT

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Central City Elementary School in Huntington is dismissing at 8:30 a.m. Monday due to no power.

According to our crew at the scene, a Cabell County school bus was being driven on Washington Avenue at West 19th Street when the bus's mirror clipped a power pole.

The collision of the mirror and the pole was strong enough to snap the pole.

There were kids on the bus at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and American Electric Power responded to the scene.

American Electric Power is currently working to fix the power issues. 1,277 customers are out in the area, and the estimated time of service returning is 12:30 p.m.

Latest News - Local