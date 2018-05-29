Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Summers County campground.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Summers County campground.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A 17-year-old, Scott High School student was killed in a car accident overnight. The Boone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on the old Hobet Mining property near Danville. The boy who was killed was a passenger in the vehicle, his name is not being released at this time out of respect for the family.

Deputies arrested the driver , Dylan Levi Price, 19 years old of Julian, and charged him with DUI Causing Death. The accident is still under investigation at this time. Price has one prior arrest for Driving Under the Influence, 2017 that is still pending in Logan County Magistrate Court. Price has been arraigned and is currently housed in the Southwestern Regional jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

"We are reminded of how fragile life is and can change in an instant. Many lives were changed forever today and although we were able to make an arrest, there were no victories. Please keep these young men and their families in your thoughts and prayers. If you have children, hold them a little tighter," Chief Deputy Chad Barker.