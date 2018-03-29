Semi Gets Stuck on Railroad Crossing in Kanawha County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) - A semi was stuck for about an hour on railroad tracks in Kanawha County.

According to our crew at the scene, the semi was stuck on the railroad tracks at 23rd Street in Dunbar.

The semi has been removed and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Traffic has resumed to normal status in that area.