Semi Gets Stuck on Railroad Crossing in Kanawha County

By: Joseph Fitzwater

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 07:30 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2018 07:30 AM EDT

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) - A semi was stuck for about an hour on railroad tracks in Kanawha County.

According to our crew at the scene, the semi was stuck on the railroad tracks at 23rd Street in Dunbar.

The semi has been removed and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Traffic has resumed to normal status in that area.

