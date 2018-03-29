Sheriff's Deputy Hit by Drunk Driver in Ohio

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CREDIT: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON CO., OH (WCMH) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after his cruiser was hit by a drunk driver.

The JCSO said on Facebook that Deputy Thompson was hit while on routine patrol on State Route 43 at 3:30 Thursday morning.

Thompson was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released sometime later, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was more than three times over the legal Blood Alcohol Content limit, and was not injured. His or her name has not been released.