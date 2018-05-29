Teen Partially Paralyzed After Accidental Shooting on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE (5/29/18 12:30 PM):
Charleston Police say Saturday evening's shooting appears to have been accidental.
The victim and shooter, who are cousins, are both teenagers.
The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the neck area, was transported to CAMC General to receive treatment.
The victim suffered partial paralysis, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
A petition through juvenile court has been signed on the shooter in relation to this incident.
ORIGINAL:
Charleston Police Department has confirmed a shooting this afternoon on 1300 Block Stuart Street.
The call came in around 5 PM.
The victim is being treated at the hospital, and the condition of the victim is unknown.
No arrests have been made at this time.
the investigation is ongoing.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
