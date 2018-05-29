Teen Partially Paralyzed After Accidental Shooting on Charleston's West Side

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE (5/29/18 12:30 PM):

Charleston Police say Saturday evening's shooting appears to have been accidental.

The victim and shooter, who are cousins, are both teenagers.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the neck area, was transported to CAMC General to receive treatment.

The victim suffered partial paralysis, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A petition through juvenile court has been signed on the shooter in relation to this incident.

ORIGINAL:

Charleston Police Department has confirmed a shooting this afternoon on 1300 Block Stuart Street.

The call came in around 5 PM.

The victim is being treated at the hospital, and the condition of the victim is unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.

the investigation is ongoing.