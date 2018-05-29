Emergencies

Teen Partially Paralyzed After Accidental Shooting on Charleston's West Side

Posted: May 26, 2018 07:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 12:45 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE (5/29/18 12:30 PM):

Charleston Police say Saturday evening's shooting appears to have been accidental.

The victim and shooter, who are cousins, are both teenagers.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the neck area, was transported to CAMC General to receive treatment.

The victim suffered partial paralysis, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A petition through juvenile court has been signed on the shooter in relation to this incident.

ORIGINAL:

Charleston Police Department has confirmed a shooting this afternoon on 1300 Block Stuart Street.

The call came in around 5 PM.

The victim is being treated at the hospital, and the condition of the victim is unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.

the investigation is ongoing.

