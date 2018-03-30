Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Kentucky Police Officer Killed by Law Enforcement

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of the Hopkinsville Police Department.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The man wanted for shooting and killing a Hopkinsville police officer was killed in a shooting involving Montgomery County Sheriff deputies early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near exit 4 off Interstate 24 in Clarksville.

According to Kentucky State Police, James Decoursey, 38, was killed during a brief encounter with law enforcement.

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard is closed to traffic between westbound Exit 4 off ramp and Exit 4 eastbound on ramp and Oakland Road.

The roadway is expected to remain closed to traffic until at least 8 a.m.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to lead the investigation.

Investigators said Decoursey was pretending to be a police officer when he pulled over 38-year-old Phillip Meacham, who was off duty and driving his personal vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, Meacham was shot and killed. Investigators say Decoursey ran away from the scene before stealing a white Chevy pickup truck.

“I want to ask everyone for their thoughts and prayers for family and for men and women out their trying to find this criminal,” said Hopkinsville police chief Clayton Summer.

Officer Meacham had been with the department since May 2017. He was a sheriff's deputy for 12-13 years before joining the Hopkinsville force.

Meacham was married and had two young children.

Decoursey had an extensive criminal history.

According to information obtained by WKDZ, court documents show that Decoursey walked away from a halfway house in Louisville on Feb 5.

He was serving a 29-year prison sentence for drug and gun charges. When he learned he was being transferred back to prison, police said he gathered his stuff and walked out of the facility.

KSP issued a warrant for his arrest, which was still active at the time of the shooting.

Decoursey was also previously indicted on drug charges in McCreary and Daviess counties. He has been indicted three times in Christian county on drug and burglary charges, with the most recent coming in 2012.