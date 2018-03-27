WV Fire Marshall Announces Funeral Arrangements for Firefighter Killed Responding to Accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE: 3.25.2018

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office has announced funeral arrangements and visitation for one of Pratt Volunteer firefighters who was killed while responding to an accident on Saturday.

According to the WVSFMO, funeral services for Lieutenant Thomas "Tom" Craigo will be held on Tuesday, April 3rd at 2:00 PM at Riverside High School. The visitation will take place on Monday, April 2nd from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Riverside High School.

They say that other arrangements are still pending.

Firefighters Escort Fallen Pratt Members

UPDATE: 3.25.2018

Pratt Fire Department Mourns the Loss...

Mike Edwards served as the Assistant Chief, and was a 25 year veteran of the fire department and Lieutenant Thomas Craigo with 15 years on the fire department were killed when their fire truck crashed.

Three other firefighters were transported to the hospital and two remain in the hospital including the Fire Chief who is in critical condition.

Deputy Fire Chief Rod Johnson says the community support from the County Commission, State Police, Fire marshals Office and other fire departments have been overwhelming.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 3.24.2018 @ 10:00 p.m.

2 Firefighters Dead, 3 Injured in...

Two firefighters are dead and three injured in a wreck on Paint Creek Road. The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department was headed to a fatal crash on the West Virginia Turnpike when the fire truck crashed and flipped.

The three surviving Pratt Firefighters were taken to CAMC General Hospital. Physicians and medical personnel are doing everything possible to assist them. The names of those involved are not yet being released.

“At this time we are asking the prayers and thoughts of all citizens for these fire fighters and their families,” stated Commissioner Carper.

This is a developing story. Keep clicking for the latest.

UPDATE: 3.24.2018 @ 7:00 p.m.

Two firefighters have been killed following a crash on Paint Creek Road in Kanawha County.

A press release was just sent out with the following information:

The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a serious accident on the turnpike with fatalities this evening when their truck flipped over. Five fighter fighters were on the truck during the accident. At this time there are two confirmed fatalities from the fire department with three other fire fighters injured. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in these accidents this evening and their families. This is a tragic event and believed to be the worse accident involving our volunteer fire service has ever suffered,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

ORIGINAL: 3.24.2018

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident on I77 in eastern Kanawha County.

The call came in about 6 p.m. on Saturday evening of a multiple vehicle accident with possible fatalities.

As emergency crews were responding, an emergency vehicle got into an accident as well.

Paint Creek Road is shut down as well as I77 south for an undetermined amount of time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.