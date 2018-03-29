Thousands without power in Carter County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A massive power outage in Carter County, KY has left over 2,500 customers without power.

Dispatchers tell 13 News the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

According to Kentucky Power, the estimated restoral time is 3 A.M.

