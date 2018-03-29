WEATHER ALERTS
Thousands without power in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A massive power outage in Carter County, KY has left over 2,500 customers without power.
Dispatchers tell 13 News the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
According to Kentucky Power, the estimated restoral time is 3 A.M.
