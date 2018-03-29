Truck Reportedly Hauling Explosives on Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) - From Ohio County 911 Center:

Due to a tractor trailer fire carrying hazardous materials I-70 East and West Bound is CLOSED between Exit 4 and Exit 5 in Elm Grove. I-470 East and West Bound is also CLOSED at the split in Elm Grove.

The driver was not injured in the fire.

Alternate routes:

Traveling I-70 WB get off at Exit 5 in Elm Grove to National Rd and back on at Entrance ramp 4 west.

Traveling I-70 EB get off at Exit 4 and back on at entrance ramp 5 East in Elm Grove

To I-470 E from Elm Grove use E Bethlehem Blvd to the Entrance ramp in Bethlehem.

For I-470 W get off at the Bethlehem exit and use E Bethlehem Blvd (Rt88) to entrance ramp 5 in Elm Grove

UPDATE: 6:00 A.M.

Lumber Avenue in Elm Grove which runs under I-70 and this truck fire is CLOSED. Officials are reminding you this is a dangerous situation. Do not attempt to get close to the fire or try to drive on Lumber Avenue.

Update 5:45 a.m.

Wheeling Fire Department:

Firefighters are stationed nearby I-70 EB Exit 5 on a tractor trailer that is on fire carrying flammable material. For everyone’s safety, both I-70 and I-470 are closed until fire is out and under control.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details as they change.

