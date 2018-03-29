WEATHER ALERTS
Truck Reportedly Hauling Explosives on Fire
Wheeling, WV (WTRF) - From Ohio County 911 Center:
Due to a tractor trailer fire carrying hazardous materials I-70 East and West Bound is CLOSED between Exit 4 and Exit 5 in Elm Grove. I-470 East and West Bound is also CLOSED at the split in Elm Grove.
The driver was not injured in the fire.
Alternate routes:
- Traveling I-70 WB get off at Exit 5 in Elm Grove to National Rd and back on at Entrance ramp 4 west.
- Traveling I-70 EB get off at Exit 4 and back on at entrance ramp 5 East in Elm Grove
- To I-470 E from Elm Grove use E Bethlehem Blvd to the Entrance ramp in Bethlehem.
- For I-470 W get off at the Bethlehem exit and use E Bethlehem Blvd (Rt88) to entrance ramp 5 in Elm Grove
UPDATE: 6:00 A.M.
Lumber Avenue in Elm Grove which runs under I-70 and this truck fire is CLOSED. Officials are reminding you this is a dangerous situation. Do not attempt to get close to the fire or try to drive on Lumber Avenue.
Update 5:45 a.m.
Firefighters are stationed nearby I-70 EB Exit 5 on a tractor trailer that is on fire carrying flammable material. For everyone’s safety, both I-70 and I-470 are closed until fire is out and under control.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details as they change.
