SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An Uber got stuck after accidentally driving down stairs in San Francisco Monday.

This happened in front of the Safeway at 2020 Market Street.

Police tell KRON4 that it was a "freak accident."

The driver was a senior citizen, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

3 Photos

Car on stairs

