Uber drives down stairs, gets stuck in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An Uber got stuck after accidentally driving down stairs in San Francisco Monday.
This happened in front of the Safeway at 2020 Market Street.
Police tell KRON4 that it was a "freak accident."
The driver was a senior citizen, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
