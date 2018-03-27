Uber drives down stairs, gets stuck in San Francisco

By: KRON4 Staff

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 04:47 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 11:41 AM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An Uber got stuck after accidentally driving down stairs in San Francisco Monday. 

This happened in front of the Safeway at 2020 Market Street. 

Police tell KRON4 that it was a "freak accident." 

The driver was a senior citizen,  according to police.

No injuries were reported. 

