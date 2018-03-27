Facebook collecting phone calls, text messages from Android users

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONDON, England (CNN) - Android users are furious after Facebook revealed it collected data on phone calls and messages from some users.

This affects people who installed Facebook Messenger, or Facebook Lite.

Facebook is keeping records of every phone call and text message Android users have sent.

That's the surprise some users are discovering as people across the globe start taking a closer look at the data tech companies are collecting about all of us.

If you want to see everything Facebook knows about you, just go to the upper right hand corner and scroll down to settings. That will take you to the page that says "download a copy of your Facebook data."

Click "start my archive" and Facebook will email you a copy of all the intimate details the social networks knows about you.

Inside that file, Android users are discovering Facebook has been collecting logs of all their phone calls and text messages for years.

Android maker Google hasn't responded to requests for comment, but Facebook says Android users explicitly opt-in for this feature when they download its messenger app or a slimmed down version of the social network called Facebook Lite.

Facebook says they do this so Android users can find people more easily, but, they don't explain why they take the extra step of saving the data on their servers.

Users who don't realize they've been sharing this data are getting a rude awakening when they delete their Facebook accounts and look through this archived data for the first time.

Even users who don't have the main Facebook app on their phone are finding out they've given over their call and text message logs, too.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that only 41 percent of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws.

Facebook says you can opt out of this feature at any time and they'll delete all the call and text mesage logs they have saved about you.

To do that, Android users will have to go to "home," tap your profile picture then tap "people."

Under "synced contacts," that setting can be turned on or off.

With the tech giant under scrutiny, every piece of data we share with the company knowingly or not, is getting a second look.