Four arrested for making meth after medical call to home
SMITHFIELD, NY (WSYR) - A report of a man bleeding at a home in the town of Smithfield, New York led to four arrests on meth charges, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators responded to the scene to assist medical personnel when they discovered equipment commonly associated with manufacturing methamphetamine.
A search of the property allegedly led to meth and other items used in making the drug.
The Sheriff’s Office charged four people for crimes including:
- Third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine
- Fifth-degree conspiracy
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Donald Ciani, 40, Harold Ortman Jr., 35, and Connie Thurston, 37 – all of Peterboro Road – were arrested, along with Mark Morey, 34, of State Route 5, Vernon.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
