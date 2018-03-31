BREAKING NEWS

Four arrested for making meth after medical call to home

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 09:54 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2018 09:54 PM EDT

SMITHFIELD, NY (WSYR) - A report of a man bleeding at a home in the town of Smithfield, New York led to four arrests on meth charges, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded to the scene to assist medical personnel when they discovered equipment commonly associated with manufacturing methamphetamine.

A search of the property allegedly led to meth and other items used in making the drug.

The Sheriff’s Office charged four people for crimes including:

  • Third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine
  • Fifth-degree conspiracy
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Donald Ciani, 40, Harold Ortman Jr., 35, and Connie Thurston, 37 – all of Peterboro Road – were arrested, along with Mark Morey, 34, of State Route 5, Vernon.

