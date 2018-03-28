Google grant helps Goodwill close digital divide

There can be significant obstacles when it comes to finding a job.

One of the challenges many people face is a lack of computer skills.

With the help of a grant from Google, Goodwill is hoping to help to close the digital skill divide.

Google is investing $10 million at Goodwill programs nationwide over a period of three years. Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley was awarded $50,000.

"Almost any job requires some contact with a computer or a smart phone or something like that. So having an understanding of how to use those will help you immensely," said Joseph Lavigne, Jr. who has benefited from the grant in his effort to rejoin the workforce.

The classes are free.

If you would like to sign up for one of those classes you can call Goodwill at 304-346-0811.

You can also visit their website here.