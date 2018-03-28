BREAKING NEWS

Google grant helps Goodwill close digital divide

By: Nicky Walters

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 05:45 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 07:51 PM EDT

There can be significant obstacles when it comes to finding a job. 

One of the challenges many people face is a lack of computer skills. 

With the help of a grant from Google, Goodwill is hoping to help to close the digital skill divide. 

Google is investing $10 million at Goodwill programs nationwide over a period of three years. Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley was awarded $50,000. 

"Almost any job requires some contact with a computer or a smart phone or something like that. So having an understanding of how to use those will help you immensely," said Joseph Lavigne, Jr. who has benefited from the grant in his effort to rejoin the workforce. 

The classes are free. 

If you would like to sign up for one of those classes you can call Goodwill at 304-346-0811. 

You can also visit their website here

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local