Another Food Service Worker Diagnosed with Hepatitis A in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has confirmed a hepatitis A case in a food service worker at a Cold Spot in Charleston.

The Cold Spot is at 4005 Washington Street, West, in Charleston, WV. This is part of an investigation involving a hepatitis A outbreak began in February.

As a precaution, family members and coworkers are receiving Hepatitis A immunizations, according to CDC protocols.

When an individual working at a food service establishment is diagnosed, KCHD officials do an onsite inspection to review food-handling practices. This includes talking with employees and observing food-handling procedures.

Stanley Mills, director of environmental health services, identified no unsafe food handling practices at the facility warranting the health department issue warnings to patrons suggesting immunizations because of possible exposure.

Public transmission by a food handler is uncommon if restaurant employees follow proper handwashing requirements and wear gloves. Food handlers are not at increased risk for Hepatitis A because of their occupation unless they have identified risk factors or personal contact with a person who has risk factors.

Transmission risk is extremely low. The health department recommends patrons who consumed food or drinks at the restaurant monitor for hepatitis A symptoms. These include abdominal pain, dark urine, fatigue, fever, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), light-colored stools, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention.

The infectious period, when the employee could have potentially transmitted the disease, is May 12th through 26th. A work schedule for the employee during that period is not immediately available. The possibility of transmission is present only when the employee was working at the facility.

West Virginia has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of a multistate hepatitis A outbreak.

Transmission in cases in states involved with the outbreak has been by person-to-person contact occurring primarily among the homeless or those using injection and non-injection drugs and their close direct contacts.

The Bureau for Public Health is providing free hepatitis A vaccine for high-risk groups in outbreak counties. High-risk groups include close personal contacts of persons diagnosed with hepatitis A, drug users and the homeless. The health department screens for insurance eligibility before using the state-supplied vaccine.

Additional information can be found on the health department websitewww.kchdwv.org or by calling the health department at 304-348-8050.