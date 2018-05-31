Free Hepatitis Vaccines for Food Service Employees
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department teamed up for a free clinic in Cross Lanes Thursday.
The clinic offered free Hepatitis A vaccines for food service employees.
Amber Tucker, a fast food employee, said her boss made the shots mandatory.
"If we didn't get a shot by Monday, we weren't allowed to come to work," said Tucker.
Monica Mason, the Director of Education at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, stressed the importance of the clinics.
"I think some people are scared but I don't want to ensue panic," explained Tucker. "If you are being recommended to be vaccinated, you need to take advantage of these clinics."
Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases
Here is a map with all of the locations that have confirmed Hepatitis A cases at this time.Read More »
