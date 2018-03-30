Kanawha County woman giving her father the gift of life

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - "He is one of the most important men to walk this earth in my eyes," said Kristin Pauley, of Smithers. "He's my hero. Nobody wants to die, but especially not at 46 years old."

Jay Pauley and his daughter Kristin are two peas in a pod.

"It's always been this way," she said. "We've always hunted together. We've always gone to Nascar races together. We've pretty much always done everything together. I remember the day I found out I was pregnant. He was the first person that I told. I will never forget that. I expected him to be so upset. I was 19 years old, right out of high school. You know, that was not really a whole lot to be proud of at that time."

But Jay was so proud. And six years later, his granddaughter, Jaylynn, is the light of his life.

"She is her mommy made over," Jay said. "Where ever I go, she wants to be with me."

After three long years, Kristin is graduating from nursing school in one month. Just a few days later, she's giving her father her liver. Jay said, "She went above and beyond what you could ask a daughter to do."

In December, Jay was diagnosed with liver failure. He was immediately placed on the National Transplant list, but was told he likely wouldn't survive the 18 months it could take to find a match. Kristin immediately jumped in.

She and her father found out this week that she's a match.

Surgery is taking place on June 14th at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. For Kristin- balancing her father's illness, nursing school, and home life is do-able, but explaining all of this to her daughter? "It's challenging. It's hard being a mom and thinking about the possibilities," Kristin said.

Meantime- Jay isn't surprised a bit. "I knew she would do something like that, whether it be for me or for somebody else."

Moving forward, Jay's dreams are pretty simple and they're prime examples of what's really important in life. "I want my kids to grow up healthy. I would love to have more grandkids. I want this one right here to graduate and I want to watch her grow."

Kristin said, "Twenty people a day die on the waiting list waiting for organ transplantation. Even after people die, they don't donate their organs. I feel like I've always been an advocate for that, but now it's so much more important. You're not using them. Why not pass them on?"

To learn more about how to save lives through organ donation, click here.