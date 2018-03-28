BREAKING NEWS

KCHD Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Harm Reduction Program

By: Craig Poole

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 02:36 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 05:12 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department held an emergency meeting today to discuss the Harm Reduction Program.

The meeting was at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 28th, 2018.

This meeting comes just two days after they announced that they were suspending they were suspending their needle exchange program.

On Monday, March 26th, 2018, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones called for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to audit Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and its Harm Reduction Program.

The Chief of the Charleston Police Department, Steve Cooper, also rolled out new rules for the KCHD Needle Exchange program.

