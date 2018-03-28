WEATHER ALERTS
KCHD Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Harm Reduction Program
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department held an emergency meeting today to discuss the Harm Reduction Program.
The meeting was at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 28th, 2018.
This meeting comes just two days after they announced that they were suspending they were suspending their needle exchange program.
On Monday, March 26th, 2018, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones called for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to audit Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and its Harm Reduction Program.
The Chief of the Charleston Police Department, Steve Cooper, also rolled out new rules for the KCHD Needle Exchange program.
Previous
Study: Male birth control pill could...
Next
Texas teacher dies from flu after...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KCHD Votes to Continue Needle Exchange Suspension
- Angry families demand facts on deadly Venezuela jail riot
- Kenyan opposition figure says he was drugged and deported
- Superjumbo flight to Lebanon brings hopes of tourism revival
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky
On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.Read More »
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.