Wayne County Pizza Hut Employee Diagnosed with Hepatitis A

CEREDO, WV (WOWK) - The Wayne County Health Department says a food service worker at a Pizza Hut has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

The employee worked at the Pizza Place Restaurant at 5300 Ceredo Plaza in Ceredo, West Virginia.

WCHD says that the risk of disease transmission is very low, but people who have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A and ate at the restaurant between May 24 and May 25, 2018, should consider getting hepatitis A vaccine not more than two weeks after their exposure to help prevent infection

WCHD says that your health care provider or the Wayne Health Department can he|p determine proper prevention for you. Hepatitis A vaccine is available from most health caie provider offices, pharmacies, and urgent care clinics, but you should call ahead to ensure availability.

WCHD has limited vaccine available for individuals without insurance who can't afford it.

WCHD says the purpose of this alert is preventive and no cases resulting from exposure at the restaurant have been reported.

WCHD's investigation found the restaurant to be safe for operation today.

WCHD says as soon as Pizza Hul was made aware of the situation, they alerted the department of health to ensure all necessary steps were taken to guarantee the safety of their restaurant community.

The department of health reviewed Pizza Hut's food handling practices and did not find a need for critical action beyond establishing general awareness of the incident among guests.

Pizza Hut will continue partnering with the health department while upholding a commitment to the highest health and food safety standards within all restaurants.

Hepatitis A is a viral disease of the liver. It is spread from person to person by the 'fecal-oral' route, often by inadequate hand washing after using the toilet or changing diapers.

People who suspect that they have symptoms of hepatitis should contact their healthcare provider. People who work as food handlers and experience symptoms of hepatitis should not work and should be seen by a healthcare provider.

The symptoms include nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, fatigue, fever, abdominal cramps, dari colored urine,'light or whitish-colored stools, and jaundice (a yellow color to the eyes or skin).

The incubation period is two to six weeks from exposure to symptoms.

People with questions should contact their personal health care provider or the Wayne County Health Department at 304-272-6761.

Thorough hand washing with soap and hot water after using the toilet and before handling food is the most important factor in preventing spread.

Vaccinations are highly effective if received within 14 days of exposure.

This investigation is part of a multistate outbreak of Hepatitis A. WCHD is working closely with the VW Bureau of Public Health to address cases, contacts, and immunization in high-risk populations.

Further information on Hepatitis A can be obtained at www.waynehealthdept.org.