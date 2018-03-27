WEATHER ALERTS
Hooked on Science: Exploding Chocolate Bunny
It's a special treat we like to eat around Easter, but Jason Lindsey shows us a chocolate bunny that explodes!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
