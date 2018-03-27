How Much Political Power Does Coal Have in WV?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. We examine the political clout of coal workers and companies.

CHARLESTON, W.Va - "Proud to have you brother," said Cecil Roberts, UMWA President.

The political season kicking into high gear with endorsements. The United Mine Workers backing Senator Joe Manchin for re-election.

Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

"I couldn't be more proud of an endorsement and people who support me, more than the people I grew up with and raised me."

The union also endorsed State Senator Richard Ojeda in the 3-rd Congressional District primary.

State Sen. Richard Ojeda, (D) Candidate for U.S. House - Dist. 3

"From me this is a big deal. This is a very big deal."

And not to be outdone, the West Virginia Coal association endorsed Republican Delegate Rupie Phillips in that 3rd district Congressional race:

Del. Rupie Phillips, (R) Candidate for U.S. House - Dist. 3

"I am glad to have the Coal Association endorsement."

While endorsements make big headlines, can they really influence the average voter? Well, that depends.

Tom Susman, TSG Consulting

"The question is, are they willing to go door-to-door. Are they willing to put money. Are they willing to phone bank? And a lot of times that is incumbent on the candidate to utilize that endorsement."

For eight years, coal faced tough regulation under the Obama administration, and revenue declined. But industry leaders believe they still have clout.

Chris Hamilton, WV Coal Association

"The industry, we're rebounding. We're showing a lot of signs of growth, and we're recovering some. You know we're not back to where we were, but we're still a major industry and a major force here in the State of West Virginia."

Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter

"Many political observers tell me if the the coal economy is trending upwards, then the industry has more clout. We'll se if that pays of for candidates in 2018. At the Capitol in Charleston, I'm Mark Curtis 13 News Working for You."