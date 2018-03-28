Increased penalties for animal abusers to take effect in Florida

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 09:48 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 09:48 PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) - Increased penalties for animal abusers will take effect later in 2018 under legislation signed by Governor Rick Scott.

In addition to a greater chance of going to jail, abusers could also be barred from having contact with animals.

The bill signed by the governor also includes new requirements for animal shelters in the state to take extra steps to locate owners of lost pets after hurricanes.

Ponce's Law raises felony animal cruelty from a level three to a level five offense.

While the increase doesn't guarantee an offender does time in prison, it makes it more likely if other charges are combined.

“It's a predictor. People who commit animal cruelty are very, very likely to commit cruelty to violence to humans, children," said Kate McFall, with the Humane Society. 

"In the coming years we will see even more and more momentum to perhaps make this a second degree felony.”

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local