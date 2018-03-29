KCHD Votes to Continue Needle Exchange Suspension

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Wednesday the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department held an emergency meeting.

This coming after they suspended the needle exchange program on Monday after Charleston Mayor Danny Jones called for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to audit Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and its Harm Reduction Program. Additionally, the Chief of the Charleston Police Department, Steve Cooper, also rolled out new rules.

The KCHD came to a conclusion at the end of the emergency meeting that the needle exchange would remain suspended until their next meeting was called. The board said they need time to reach out to lawyers and experts on what these new rules will mean for the program.

"A sub-par program is better than no program but then the more I read about the retractable needles it can be dangerous and it can do harm to the clients so as a health professional I don't think we can do that," said President of the KCHD, Brenda Isaac.