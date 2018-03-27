ACLU-WV says Danny Jones and Company are out of Control
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia says they will be investigating communications relating to the needle exchange program among all City of Charleston agencies and institutions.
The Kanawha County Health Department said that they were suspending the needle exchange program yesterday, March 26th, 2018 after new rules were implemented at the request Charleston Mayor Danny Jones and Police Chief Cooper.
The ACLU-WV says that on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018, the will be filing a Freedom of Information Act with the City of Charleston
Here are the statements in full from Jamie Lynn Crofts, the Legal Director of the ACLU-WV:
“The death blow to Charleston’s needle exchange program today at the hand of Mayor Jones and Chief Cooper is appalling and completely circumvents the City Council’s decision to research the program and address problems that may exist. We stand in support of any policy that decriminalizes drug paraphernalia and treats addiction for what it is–a public health issue.”
“The end of this program is a tragedy for people suffering from addiction in Charleston. Evidence-based statistics don’t lie. Needle exchange programs save lives, increase access to better healthcare, establish trust that leads to greater numbers of individuals seeking recovery, and save the government money by decreasing drug-related incarceration rates. There is a wealth of medical research demonstrating that needle exchange programs drastically reduce the transmission rates of HIV, hepatitis, and other communicable diseases. These programs are not controversial within the medical community.”
“The conversation around and inevitable demise of this program is suspicious at best. We will be investigating communications relating to the needle exchange program among all City of Charleston agencies and institutions involved. Tomorrow, we are filing a Freedom of Information Act with the City of Charleston in an effort to gather the facts necessary to hold government officials responsible. The ACLU of West Virginia is committed to figuring out just how and why these decisions were made.”
Previous
Third Victim of Martin Co. Shooting Dies
Next
Man arrested after beating filmed
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky
On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.Read More »
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.