ACLU-WV says Danny Jones and Company are out of Control

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia says they will be investigating communications relating to the needle exchange program among all City of Charleston agencies and institutions.

The Kanawha County Health Department said that they were suspending the needle exchange program yesterday, March 26th, 2018 after new rules were implemented at the request Charleston Mayor Danny Jones and Police Chief Cooper.

The ACLU-WV says that on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018, the will be filing a Freedom of Information Act with the City of Charleston

Here are the statements in full from Jamie Lynn Crofts, the Legal Director of the ACLU-WV: