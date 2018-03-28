Frustration builds over Norway Avenue closure

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - It's been more than five weeks since a landslide in Huntington caused part of Norway Avenue to be closed off. With the road still shut down, residents last heard that repairs would begin on Wednesday, but they never did.

Repairing Norway Avenue is the responsibility of Woodmere Memorial Park cemetery, because the area is on their private property. 13 News reached out to Woodmere for an update on repairs, but they declined to comment.

One resident in the neighborhood, Bob Grant, says that despite open communication from the city's public works director, Jim Insco, Woodmere hasn't given them answers either.

"The amount of information that [Insco] is getting from the cemetery, from Woodmere, is misleading," said Grant. "It's been indirect, so that has created problems for the city, as well as residents."

Huntington's Communications Director, Bryan Chambers, says the city was informed two and a half weeks ago that work hadn't started yet. The City Attorney then contacted Woodmere, and Chambers says work did begin, even if it's not visible. However, now they've hit another road block, discovering a gas line in the area.

"I know that it's a big problem," said Grant. "If you're going to do it right, which I hope the cemetery is going to do, it's going to take time, but it shouldn't take this much time to get started."

There's no timetable yet for when the repairs will be done.