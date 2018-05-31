New library opens in Clendenin, WV

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nearly two years after flood waters destroyed their neighborhood library people in Clendenin, WV finally have a new place to check out books and use the computer.

For a while there was debate on whether a new library would be opened in Clendenin. The Kanawha County Commission pushed to see that it was. The former building could not be repaired so the new library was built in the former Clendenin Middle School.

"If you need to make copies we have copy machines. The computers are a good thing for the kids. We have books and DVD's so there is lot here for them to do," explained Anita Edmonds, Library Assistant.

The library is open now but there is a grand opening celebration set for June 22.

For a list of hours and upcoming events click here.