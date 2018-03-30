BREAKING NEWS

Pins for Paws is howling success

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 09:16 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2018 12:00 PM EDT

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - There are dozens of K-9 officers in Cabell County and taking care of these four-legged, friends in blue can be doggone costly.

The fall bowling league at Colonial Lanes raised thousands of dollars for the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 division.

The tournament was called Pins for Paws and started in October of 2017, but BPD didn’t keep it all to themselves. They also donated a portion of their proceeds to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter and the K-9 unit with the Huntington Police Department. 

Why the fundraiser? When it comes to budgets - medical care, living costs and retirement isn’t usually in a police department’s funds. 

 

