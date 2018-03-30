WEATHER ALERTS
Pins for Paws is howling success
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - There are dozens of K-9 officers in Cabell County and taking care of these four-legged, friends in blue can be doggone costly.
The fall bowling league at Colonial Lanes raised thousands of dollars for the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 division.
The tournament was called Pins for Paws and started in October of 2017, but BPD didn’t keep it all to themselves. They also donated a portion of their proceeds to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter and the K-9 unit with the Huntington Police Department.
Why the fundraiser? When it comes to budgets - medical care, living costs and retirement isn’t usually in a police department’s funds.
Previous
Grace's Law signed in West Virginia
Next
Schools Close in the Wake of Pension...
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky
On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.Read More »
Latest News - Local
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.