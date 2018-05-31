Richwood Sewage Treatment Plant Damaged in Flood, FEMA Refused to Pay

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK) - Iit's been almost two years since the 2016 floods destroyed the city of Richwood. While recovery has been slow, one big hurdle is left- the city's waste water treatment plant.

When you flush the toilet in the city of Richwood, it goes to the sewage plant. But the 2016 floods cracked pipes leading to the plant, so the stormwater is seeping into sewage lines, sending a lot of extra liquid to the plant.

"Inflitration with the river water and storm water, which is diluting our solids which are coming into the plant, which makes the plant not run efficiently," H.C. Spencer, the city's project manager told 13 News.

Micro-organisms in the plant can't break down the sewage, because it's so diluted, so sometimes treated water isn't clean when it leaves the plant. The extra water means the plant is running more than a million gallons a day, it should be treating less than half.

"This is basically a health and safety issue for the residents of the city of Richwood. So it's absolutely holding us back in our recovery," Spencer explained.

Spencer says all this damage was caused by the 2016 floods, but FEMA says they believe some of the damage was already there, so they don't want to pay for repairs.

"We felt like we were going to be able to have some other options. But again we're to the point where we feel like we're being stonewalled," Spencer told 13 News.

The plant is really hanging on by a thread so city officials hope FEMA can come up with a decision soon so that a permanent fix can be made to the plant.

"When these waste water plants have been wiped out because of flooding that's part of the first thing we should be reestabilishing, infrastructure, waste water, clean pottable water, making sure people have the necessities of life. We've been able to get extra money for that and we want to make sure it's distributed properly," Senator Joe Manchin told 13 News. Senator Manchin says folks in Richwood reached out and now he's getting involved to get the city help.