Teens pay it forward by helping with flood clean up efforts in Putnam County, WV

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Clean up continues in Putnam County, WV after flash flooding damaged homes and belongings there over the weekend.

But a pair of young people are on a mission to make that process a little easier.

"I mean any time there is a disaster I try to help out," said 16 year old Sydney Linville.

Linville and her friend Zac Tanner packed his vehicle with supplies Tuesday morning and drove to some of the hardest hit areas of Putnam County where they offered a helping hand to people cleaning mud out of their homes. Tanner's home on Jordan Creek in Kanawha County, WV was destroyed during the 2016 flood. The community rallied to help him and his neighbors. So going out and helping people after this flood seemed like the right thing to do.

"Somebody told me different roads to go down and so we've been just stopping and asking people if they need help," Linville said.

As they drove from home to home they also handed out bottles of cold water to people like Don Pauley and his friend who were cleaning up around Pauley's home.

A simple gesture that means the world as they work to try and get back on their feet.

"I think that is great. We need more people like that make the world go round," Pauley said.



"It feels good to help people because they helped us up on the Elk River," Linville said.

Some of the items they distributed were donated by their friends and neighbors. The teens also bought lunch for a family that is displaced by the flooding and staying in a local hotel.