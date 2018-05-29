UPDATE: Elk River Clean Up postponed due to weather

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Elk River Clean up, scheduled to take place on June 2 has been postponed to June 9, 2018.

Mayor Shana Clendenin said the decision was made to switch up the dates as a result of the weather forecast and river access.

According to the Facebook page for the event, the Town of Clendenin along with the Kanawha County Commission, Chuck Grishaber with the Kanawha County Planning Department, and 25045- A New Clendenin are still looking for volunteers.

"Everyone will meet at Smith's parking lot in Clendenin at 9 a.m. and be disbursed to gather the garbage", the page states.

Anyone interested in helping may check out the Facebook event page by clicking here.