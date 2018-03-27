Vatican Approves Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center Merger

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 06:03 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 08:47 AM EDT

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A merger involving Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center has been approved by the Vatican.

An announcement made today by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters confirmed an agreement for Cabell Huntington Hospital to acquire St. Mary's Medical Center.

“The Vatican approved the transaction with the understanding that the values and mission established by the Pallottine Sisters will continue at St. Mary’s Medical Center after the transaction is complete. The Sisters are pleased to transfer sponsorship to Cabell Huntington Hospital through an agreement that will allow St. Mary’s to remain a Catholic-affiliated healthcare facility and maintain its name,” said Sister Mary Grace Barile, the provincial of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters.

“We look forward to working with our community supporters in unifying the two hospitals into a single system that will improve health care for generations to come," said Kevin Yingling, MD, Chairman, CHH Board of Directors.

Cabell Huntington Hospital Chief Acquisition and Financial Officer Monte Ward says that they anticipate the acquisition to complete by the end of April. 

The agreement was originally signed in 2014.

 

