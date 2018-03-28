WEATHER ALERTS
9-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 2016 Found Safe
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing in October 2016 has been found in New Mexico.
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Mariah Martinez was found safe this week.
They say they received a tip about the girl’s whereabouts after she was featured on Live PD on A&E Friday.
“We received a viewer tip & worked w/ Lubbock Police Department & New Mexico State Police to find her,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook. “Big thank you for bringing home one of our missing kids!”
NCMEC said it suspected the girl was in New Mexico with a relative, but detectives in Lubbock working the case say often times they were unable to take custody of Mariah due to jurisdictional restrictions.
The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it is “thankful for the diligence and continued effort” of NCMEC.
Police have not released any other information.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
