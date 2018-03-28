BREAKING NEWS

9-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 2016 Found Safe

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 02:18 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 02:18 PM EDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing in October 2016 has been found in New Mexico.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Mariah Martinez was found safe this week.

They say they received a tip about the girl’s whereabouts after she was featured on Live PD on A&E Friday.

“We received a viewer tip & worked w/ Lubbock Police Department & New Mexico State Police to find her,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook. “Big thank you for bringing home one of our missing kids!”

NCMEC said it suspected the girl was in New Mexico with a relative, but detectives in Lubbock working the case say often times they were unable to take custody of Mariah due to jurisdictional restrictions.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it is “thankful for the diligence and continued effort” of NCMEC.

Police have not released any other information.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local