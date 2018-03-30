WEATHER ALERTS
Ashland Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - The Ashland Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy.
Timothy Jurmann Sexton,14, was reported missing today.
Sexton was last seen overnight on Beech Street and was supposed to be in school this morning. Police say that his school was canceled and he is not at home.
Sexton 6'2" tall and 180 pounds.
If you have any information, please contact Police or 911 (out of Boyd County, KY number is 606-329-9911), APD 606-327-2020 or Silent Witness 606-329-1771 or email at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.
Carter County missing man found safe
9-Year-Old Missing Since 2016 Found Safe
