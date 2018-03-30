BREAKING NEWS

Ashland Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

Ashland Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 12:18 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - The Ashland Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy.

Timothy Jurmann Sexton,14, was reported missing today.

Sexton was last seen overnight on Beech Street and was supposed to be in school this morning. Police say that his school was canceled and he is not at home.

Sexton 6'2" tall and 180 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact Police or 911 (out of Boyd County, KY number is 606-329-9911), APD 606-327-2020 or Silent Witness 606-329-1771 or email at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local