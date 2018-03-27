Missing Sissonville Woman Found Safe

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 04:27 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 06:13 AM EDT

UPDATE: 3/27/18 @ 6:10 a.m.

According to the deputies, Carol Blackshire has been found safe.

-----

ORIGINAL: 3/26/18

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Sissonville, West Virginia woman.

Carol Blackshire, 56, was reported missing to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 26th, 2018.

Blackshire is a white female, 5’6” tall, and weighs around 200 pounds.

Blackshire was last known to be driving a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Uplander minivan with WV license plate USA8097.

Investigators do not believe she has been in contact with people known to her since Tuesday, March 20th, 2018.

Blackshire has not been to work since earlier in the month.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip to at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

