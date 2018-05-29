National

Baby girl found dead after South Carolina Amber Alert

Posted: May 29, 2018 05:19 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 05:19 PM EDT

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WCMH) – A baby girl who was at the center of a South Carolina Amber Alert has been found dead.

According to a South Carolina Amber Alert, 11-month-old Harlee Lane Lewis was abducted from her mother’s arms while at her mailbox. The mother told deputies a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of the vehicle, took her daughter and drove off.

WCNC reported Harlee’s body was found hidden in a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the family’s home.

The girl's mother was taken into custody in connection with the case.

The girl’s mother described the suspect as a white male standing 6’2” with a slim build. He was wearing a gray toboggan covering his face. He had a long black rain jacket and one black glove.

Continue Reading

More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases

Here is a map with all of the locations that have confirmed Hepatitis A cases at this time.

Read More »
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WOWK-TV has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on the opioid crisis titled States of Addiction.

Read More »
Auto Racing Challenge
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Auto Racing Challenge

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local