Baby girl found dead after South Carolina Amber Alert

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WCMH) – A baby girl who was at the center of a South Carolina Amber Alert has been found dead.

According to a South Carolina Amber Alert, 11-month-old Harlee Lane Lewis was abducted from her mother’s arms while at her mailbox. The mother told deputies a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of the vehicle, took her daughter and drove off.

WCNC reported Harlee’s body was found hidden in a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the family’s home.

The girl's mother was taken into custody in connection with the case.

The girl’s mother described the suspect as a white male standing 6’2” with a slim build. He was wearing a gray toboggan covering his face. He had a long black rain jacket and one black glove.