Chinese space station may fall back to Earth next weekend

SPACE (WROC) - The Chinese space station that is being pulled back into Earth's atmosphere could come crashing down around April 1, officials estimate.

Researchers from the Aerospace Corporation and the European Space Agency (ESA) say the space station, Tiangong-1, could re-enter the atmosphere sometime in the next two weeks.

The ESA is projecting a window from re-entry between March 30 and April 3. Aerospace estimates the station will fall around April 3, give or take three days.

While most of the nine-ton station will burn up in the atmosphere, Aerospace says there is a chance that some debris will make it through re-entry and hit the ground.

Experts predicts the station could be pulled in anywhere between 43ºN and 43ºS -- which would put our entire region in zone of possibly being struck by the station.

Again, it's important to remember the entire space station may well burn up in the atmosphere. And, even if portions survive the intense heat, experts say debris would most likely land in the ocean.

Aerospace officials write, "The probability that a specific person (i.e., you) will be struck by Tiangong-1 debris is about one million times smaller than the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot. In the history of spaceflight, no known person has ever been harmed by reentering space debris."

However, at this point, officials are unable to guess exactly when and where the debris could come down.