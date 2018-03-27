Recall issued for two types of dog treats

By: Joseph Fitzwater

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 07:29 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 11:40 AM EDT

(WIVB) – A recall has been issued for two types of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats, after it was discovered that the products could potentially contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The affected treats, which were distributed nationally, include “Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon”  and “Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak”.

According to a press release from the J.M. Smucker Company, the maker of the snacks, dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate, and restlessness.

The symptoms may resolve when the consumption of the levels is discontinued.

“The FDA informed Smucker of three illness reports and we immediately initiated a voluntary recall of the limited, impacted production,” the press release stated.

Consumers who have purchased the specific lots of product listed here should stop feeding it to their dogs. 

If you have a question or would like to receive a refund or a coupon for a replacement product, call 1-888-569-6767, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EDT or email by completing this form.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local