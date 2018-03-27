Coyote sightings increase as mating cycle begins

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 12:19 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 12:22 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said reports of coyote sighting always increase this time of year.

“Coyotes are very active this time of year. We are experiencing their breeding activities. Coyotes are attempting to find mates or to strengthen pair bonds and prepare to give birth to the next generation,” Emmert said.

Coyotes are active in the overnight hours, and they can be aggressive when they are protecting their territory.

“It’s important to keep pets leashed. Keep them inside, especially during nighttime hours or accompany pets outside after dark,” Emmert said.

Trash that is sitting outside can attract a coyote. If you see one, keep your distance and get away from the animal.

