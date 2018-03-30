FOP questions printing company's handling of donations for Ohio officers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CREDIT: Traxler Printing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A short time after the Fraternal Order of Police said they have yet to receive any money from a local printing company for the families of two Westerville police officers, the CEO of the company said he has turned over a check.

“The FOP is very concerned that Mr. Traxler may have intentionally defrauded the public and the law enforcement community, and we have filed a police report with the Columbus Division of Police and have asked them to investigate this case as a criminal offense,” the FOP said in a Facebook post.

In that post, the FOP details efforts to collect more than $11,000 that Zachary Traxler said he raised for the families of Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

At no point did Mr. Traxler/Traxler Tees contact the FOP to inform us of this fundraising effort, and he did not seek permission to use our name for any such purpose. So, when this information came to our attention we attempted to get Mr. Traxler/Traxler Tees to turn over those funds so that they could be delivered to the Morelli and Joering families. Unfortunately, when Mr. Traxler continued to delay is delivering contributions to the families, we were left with no choice but to have Lodge counsel contact Mr. Traxler and instruct him to deliver the donated funds to the Lodge and to cease and desist from using the Lodge’s name in his on-line advertisements.

According to the FOP, when Traxler received the FOP’s letter on Monday, he promised to contact the lodge and arrange delivery of the funds. That has not happened, according to the FOP.

Traxler responded to the post on Friday, saying he has now turned over the money.

From our CEO and Founder – Zachary Traxler All – I just donated the money to the CapCity Fop Typically we do not submit our charity donations for 30-60 days until a campaign has ended to ensure there are no refund or charge backs. Also to ensure we have collected all of the money for the campaign. I handed FOP President Jason a check for $13820.00 our share of the money raised with our partners. Collectively the total donation was around $40,000 after events etc. It’s extremely hurtful that the FOP went about this this way even after I notified their attorneys that we’d make good on our promise as we always have. Hopefully you’ll all continue to trust in Traxler Printing and the amazing good we do day in and day out for Columbus and the surrounding communities.

The FOP is now asking that anyone who made contributions through Traxler to email them at info@fop9.org.