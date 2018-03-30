One injured during shooting on Charleston West Side

BREAKING NEWS

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 06:41 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2018 07:11 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting on the West Side this evening.

According to dispatchers, it happened just before 6 P.M. near the 1400 block of Stuart Street.

Police have identified the victim as Josh Prichard, 31, who sustained a non-life threating gunshot wound to the leg. 

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


