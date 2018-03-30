One injured during shooting on Charleston West Side

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting on the West Side this evening.

According to dispatchers, it happened just before 6 P.M. near the 1400 block of Stuart Street.

Police have identified the victim as Josh Prichard, 31, who sustained a non-life threating gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

No arrests have been made at this time.

