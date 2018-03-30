One injured during shooting on Charleston West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting on the West Side this evening.
According to dispatchers, it happened just before 6 P.M. near the 1400 block of Stuart Street.
Police have identified the victim as Josh Prichard, 31, who sustained a non-life threating gunshot wound to the leg.
He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding.
No arrests have been made at this time.
