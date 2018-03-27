Food Stamp Work Requirement Now Law in West Virginia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A bill that would impose work requirements on food stamp recipients in West Virginia is now law.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 4001 on Tuesday, March 27th, 2018.

The law will now require West Virginians who are between the ages 18 and 49 to work at least 20 hours a week to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The bill does not apply to people who are disabled, military veterans or have any dependents.

Supporters say it incentivizes people to get involved in the workforce. Opponents say it does not help people get jobs, it only hurts the most vulnerable people in West Virginia.

One in five people in West Virginia depends on SNAP or food stamps.