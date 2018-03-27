Food Stamp Work Requirement Now Law in West Virginia

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 04:28 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 04:28 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A bill that would impose work requirements on food stamp recipients in West Virginia is now law. 

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 4001 on Tuesday, March 27th, 2018. 

The law will now require West Virginians who are between the ages 18 and 49 to work at least 20 hours a week to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.  The bill does not apply to people who are disabled, military veterans or have any dependents. 

Supporters say it incentivizes people to get involved in the workforce. Opponents say it does not help people get jobs, it only hurts the most vulnerable people in West Virginia.

One in five people in West Virginia depends on SNAP or food stamps.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local