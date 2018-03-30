WEATHER ALERTS
1 / 18
Grace's Law signed in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WDVM) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a law that state delegates say will protect West Virginia children from cyberbullying.
House Bill 2655 will go into effect June 8th.
The bill is an amendment to the West Virginia Computer Crime and Abuse Act and would send anyone convicted of cyberbullying to jail for a year and/or fine them $500.
Officials say the bill is modeled after bills in other states and named after Grace McComas, a 15-year old Maryland teen who took her life after a case of cyberbullying.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky
On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.Read More »
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest News - Local
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.