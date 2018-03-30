Grace's Law signed in West Virginia

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018

CHARLESTON, WV (WDVM) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a law that state delegates say will protect West Virginia children from cyberbullying.

House Bill 2655 will go into effect June 8th.

The bill is an amendment to the West Virginia Computer Crime and Abuse Act and would send anyone convicted of cyberbullying to jail for a year and/or fine them $500.

Officials say the bill is modeled after bills in other states and named after Grace McComas, a 15-year old Maryland teen who took her life after a case of cyberbullying.

