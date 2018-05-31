CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Violence in Gaza escalated again this week as Israeli forces clashed with Hamas. While many view this as pay back for President Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the Capitol of Israel and opening a U.S. Embassy there, but a high-ranking Israeli diplomat was in Charleston Wednesday and stopped by for an interview. She discounted that as a motive.

"No. Thank God for President Trump that he moved the embassy and recognized Jerusalem as the Capitol. No I don't think it's a retaliation, since Hamas planned this violence for a long time before," said Ambassador Judy Varnai Shorer, Consulate General of Israel.

Extended Interview with Israeli...

We were also out gauging reaction to the latest Mideast violence, and U.S. policy at a senior picnic in Charleston. Both Senator Joe Manchin and his Republican opponent Attorney General Patrick Morrisey were there. They both are supporting President Trump's stand on Israel.

"Moving the embassy, I was always in favor. We voted back in 1993. It was voted to be moved and it was accepted by Congress, and it never happened. So, it was time for it to happen. I support Israel wholeheartedly," said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

"This is the only President in history who actually followed through on his promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem. And I think that shows great strength and fortitude," said Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

The Israeli Ambassador says she would like her nation to explore more business and trade deals with West Virginia.

"The visit of such a high ranking Israeli official to West Virginia indicates that diplomacy is not only critical and the federal level, but at the state level, too," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.